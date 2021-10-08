‘Gourd’-geous new ‘Pumpkinville’ attraction sprouts in Burlington

BURLINGTON, OHIO (WOWK) — Students in Burlington are falling for an unbe-leaf-able new attraction.

“This is Hatcher’s Greenhouse and this is the first year that we have Hatcher’s Pumpkinville,” says Debbie Hatcher, co-owner of Hatcher’s Greenhouse.

This gourd-geous village was created in-house by Debbie’s son, and features a ‘gourd’ mine, a sheriff’s building and jail, a hotel, a wedding chapel, and much more!

Burlington Elementary students are getting the grand tour.

“We have been coming over for years, but this is the first year that they have done the Pumpkinville and got to come over and do something on this scale,” says Mike Clay, principal of Burlington Elementary.

The field trip is not just a walk through Pumpkinville, either. Students are also learning about one of the most iconic fall symbols, the pumpkin, from seed to stem.

“We’re teaching them about growing plants, you know, and how it started. You know, you start from a seed and what you get from the seed and what you get these beautiful pumpkins and gourds…How they cross-pollinate the plant, from this one to that one and then it creates this one,” Hatcher says.

A learning experience which Hatcher says comes from the ground up.

“I’m really surprised because I’ve never been to Hatcher’s before because it’s also nice to see all kinds of different pumpkins and to see how they grow and how much to learn about them,” says Cieana Malone, a fifth-grade student at Burlington Elementary.

Students are also able to get their picture taken on Pumpkinville’s largest resident: a 1,200-pound pumpkin.

“With the pandemic, it’s tough to get out and do field trips and things like that. To have a resource like this so close to the school that the kids can come over and enjoy—and they never get the opportunity to come to like a greenhouse. They get to see how things kind of work, even from the standpoint of a small business,” Clay says.

The architects behind Pumpkinville say the city limits may be expanding.

“Every year we’re going to try to get bigger and bigger, cause I have people that come in and they bring their neighbors, their relatives from different cities and I’m just trying to create a nice experience and a memory,” Hatcher says.

Students will certainly remember Pumpkinville, because they get to take one of its residents home as their very own.

Updates about the characters in Pumpkinville and their lives are put up on the greenhouse’s Facebook page.

