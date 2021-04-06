Gritt’s Farm begins Christmas tree farm…now!

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) — In Buffalo, West Virginia the Gritt’s Family Farm has been providing farm-to-table options for years, but now they’re branching out…literally.

“Gritt’s farm is all about fresh, local, and family…so it would only make sense that we are planting nearly two thousand Christmas trees in these next couple weeks,” said Alexandra Pfost, Gritt’s Farm Marketing Manager.

Members of the Gritt family say they have always wanted to start a Christmas tree farm. And after the nationwide tree shortages the past years, they knew it was time to plant that in the ground.

“2008 was really when the nursery industry really took a big hit with houses not being built and those kinds of things,” said Bradd Gritt, Gritt’s Farm General Manager.

And the shortage continued through 2020. Experts say the California wildfires and COVID-19 had a ripple effect on supply which meant what was available was more expensive.

With over two thousand trees of ten different varieties, Gritt’s Farm wants to provide the local community a Christmas experience. This first patch of trees will take five to seven years to grow.

“Doing this we are going to extend our season, so we are going to employ people longer in the year,” said Gritt.

But this project is more than just jobs for this community.

“Families can come and not only cut their own tree, but they will have that experience of the Gritt’s Farm Christmas Festival,” said Pfost.

In Buffalo they found it is never too early to start spreading some Christmas cheer.