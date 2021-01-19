Grow this WV featuring ‘three sisters’ garden challenge

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Last year, 26,000 households requested seeds from Grow this West Virginia.

The program is part of West Virginia Snap-ed and West Virginia University Extension.

It provides free seeds and free gardening mentorship in an effort to help more West Virginians eat healthier.

“The campaign really skyrocketed last year; we went from two or three hundred to 26,000, so it was a really big jump,” said Kristin Maccartney, the executive director of West Virginia Snap-Ed.

“Last year with the pandemic people were concerned about food sources, grocery stores having food, they were concerned about you you know, their health,” she said.

People also wanted to get outside, and while last year they gave seeds for tomatoes and peas, this year it’s beans corn, and squash — better known as the Native American ‘three sisters’ agricultural triad.

The three crops were traditionally planted together in what’s known as companion planting.

“They support each other in the growth, and that’s a symbolic thing, as well as we thought this is a cool thing to celebrate this traditional technique for gardening,” said Mccartney.

You can sign-up to receive the seeds free of cost here.

The sign-up runs until the end of January.

