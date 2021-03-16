Habitat for Humanity sees success in Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — A full circle plan is helping Habitat for Humanity turn used items into new opportunities in Putnam County.

“These items are helping families. This little plate that’s only a dollar is helping a family,” explained Melanie James. She is a long-time store manager at the Habitat ReStore in Teays Valley.

The store has a different look than the one in Charleston with a feel that is more like a boutique.

“When people think of the ReStore they may think of building materials. We are home goods, furniture and we even have books,” explained Trevor Anderson, Marketing and Volunteer Manager.

They are able to take money raised at the store and invest it into a home that is being built in Putnam County, minutes from the store.

“As part of our most recent strategic plan we reinvigorated our commitment to Putnam County and really buckled down on building a home here,” Anderson explained.

Work is wrapping up on construction at that home. Building started in fall 2020. Because of COVID-19 a skeleton crew of longtime volunteers has been working on the home for months. They also had help from a nearby business.

“The home buyer that we’ve partnered with she is a mother of two. She works here in Putnam County. She’s been a resident of Putnam County for most of her life,” Anderson explained.

Knowing that their purchases help give someone a new opportunity is a special bonus for people who shop there.

“I thought that was the coolest thing that someone could get a brand new house to live in and start fresh,” said frequent customer Gabrielle Harper.

The ReStore in Teays Valley can accept building materials like you’d see at the ReStore in Charleston. A truck runs weekly to move items between stores. Some items they do not accept are latex paint, computers and old electronics.

