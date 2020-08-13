Haunted coffee shop in Ripley offers spooky brews

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) She comes from generations of entrepreneurs. So bringing her big ideas to reality was a natural step for Charessa Wilkinson. This week she opened a new small business in Ripley that already has people talking. She’s calling it Hallowbeans Haunted Coffee House.

It is an idea that has been brewing in Wilkinson’s head for a while.

“We painted, we tore carpet up, we built the bar,” she said, adding her husband does the building. “I dream it, he builds it.”

She already owned the building through her real estate company Sold Sisters. Her “I Scream Sundae Shop” just celebrated a year in business. She was looking for something to do with the upstairs space.

“I am a creative person. This is just another outlet to be creative. We have a lot of time on our hands because there isn’t anything else to do. But the Scream has been doing really well during this time. The numbers just keep increasing and we just see the demand too for adults and teenagers who like coffee,” Wilkinson said.

The menu has a spooky theme to match the name and the decor. There are frights at every turn.

They also have a gluten free dessert selection. Wilkinson said she’s planning to add a pick up window to the shop as well.

