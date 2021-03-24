High school seniors in Braxton County get a boost from the community

SUTTON, WV (WOWK) — When one mom saw her son struggling during the pandemic she decided to do something not just for him but for his peers as well.

“It is our time to have fun and a lot of us look forward to our sports but a lot of us has had that taken away,” said student Dakayden Kirby. This wasn’t the senior year he and other Braxton County High School students had in mind. As the pandemic lingered Kirby’s mother Carrie Ott noticed a change.

“I just didn’t feel connected with everybody. I felt away and just lonely,” Kirby said.

His mom wanted to find a way to lift his spirits. But knew she needed to do more.

“I thought, he’s not the only kid that is struggling,” Ott said.

She knew there was no way she could help all of the seniors by herself, so she brainstormed an idea and turned to social media launching a Facebook group. It took less than 10 days to gain 300 members. So far, all 65 seniors who requested sponsors have received gifts from someone in the community who wanted to give them a boost.

“We have teachers adopting kids, grandparents, aunts, friends, everybody jumped in and all of my seniors that have posted are adopted,” Ott said.

It is a simple gesture that helped bring out the best in others and highlighted the love surrounding seniors during a difficult year.

“It is getting the community back towards us and showing that there’s other people that care,” Kirby said.