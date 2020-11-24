Holiday food and clothing drive a tradition for dance studio

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A popular dance studio in Putnam County, WV is hoping to make the holidays better by collecting food and warm clothing for people in need.

“There is a lot of unkindness in the world and we need to try to take a step back,” said owner Lee Jordan.

Lee’s Studio of Dance collecting warm clothing.

Lee’s Studio of Dance started the “People Helping People” project 5 years ago. They collect canned food in November and warm clothing in December.

This week, they delivered canned and boxed food to Lincoln Drive Community Church. That church will be sharing the donations with other churches to help feed close to 50 families.

Now people are starting to donate warm clothing.

“We are looking for brand new socks in packages of course,” Jordan said. “Coats can be just hand me downs, just warm coats for kids or adults.”

The annual drive also helps teach students some important life lessons.

“I want them to understand what they have and what others don’t have and not to make them feel bad but to let them step back from the daily hustle and bustle,” he said. “You get caught up with life even as adults we do and you don’t think about that. It is time that people start doing that.”

Jordan said his mom was also committed to helping the community whenever she could. It is a legacy she passed on to him and a mission that he says is more important now than ever.

“There’s a lot of negative and not happy out there. It is just being good to other people and trying to help out the community and people that are in need,” Jordan said.

If you would like to drop off a donation of coats, socks, gloves or other warm clothes you can call the studio and schedule a time to drop off. The number is 304-437-2860.