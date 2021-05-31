Holiday House: Couple takes love for patriotism to next level

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Most people go above and beyond decorating for holidays like Christmas and Halloween, but one Dunbar couple is taking their love for our country to a whole new level.

Homeowners Ray Sanders and Rob Chandler decorated their home in red, white and blue to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s overwhelming to me to know that people sacrifice their lives for the freedom we have today,” said Ray.

These decorations are meant to also bring out smiles to those in their neighborhood. It took Rob and Ray more than six hours to set up this year’s decorations in time for Memorial Day.

“Yes, it is a lot of work and it takes some major time in doing, but I think in the end the reward is very well paid off,” said Rob.

They are also a symbol of appreciation to the veterans in their community. Ray is one of them.

“I served in the Air Force for four years and I was proud to serve my country,” remarked Ray.

And this over-the-top display shows that pride. Not only does Ray and Rob decorate for Memorial Day, but they also decorate for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Christmas and many more holidays!

The City of Dunbar awarded Rob and Ray the ‘Home Decorating Contest Winner Ward 1″ for 2020.

