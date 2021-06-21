How a local library plans to keep kids reading during the summer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Huntington Branch Public Library is looking to get the community involved in some summer fun activities, and the best part is it’s all free.

“We wanted to provide a way for them to come together and enjoy each other’s company,” said library assistant, Carl Hamlin.

This summer there is something for everyone. If you’re looking to get your steps in, every Monday in June and July the library hosts a community walk at 9:30 a.m.

For those looking for a good read, there are summer reading incentives for all ages, with weekly raffle prizes.

“It’s important to involve all ages in the summer reading because learning is a lifelong process and the library is not just for kids, it’s for everybody,” said Hamlin.

The library is getting wild on July 21st, as they host a live animal show at the Memorial Park Shelter. In addition, every Friday, they will have an animal-themed storytime.

“Outreach is a huge deal for the library because we want to keep kids reading throughout the summer,” said Hamlin. “Also beyond reading, we want to let children and families know about all the services the library can offer.”

The library also holds adult crafts every third Thursday of the month, which will continue all year.

