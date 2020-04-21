Hurricane fire chief gets birthday surprise from family

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The town of Hurricane has been quiet since the stay-at-home order began in West Virginia, but Monday, Mary Savage and her daughter-in-law were ready to make some noise for the Hurricane Fire Chief.

“Rob dont know anything about this, he has no idea,” says the chief’s mother, Mary Savage.

Rob is Mary’s son and Misi’s husband, they gathered a few recruits together and are ready to bring some light and laughter to Chief Savage’s birthday.

It’s a parade day in Hurricane! Full story tonight at 6! See the fire chief get a little surprise from his family! pic.twitter.com/ewqUkGmh1m — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) April 20, 2020

At 2 p.m., the chief had no idea his friends and family are just down the road getting ready to drive down the main street and surprise him right outside of the fire station. The parade rolled by the station, just a few cars long, but enough to surprise the chief.

“My wife called me and said ‘what are you doing?’ Well, I was busy, I was working and she said ‘well you need to come out front,’ but I wasn’t anywhere close to a front door. Almost missed it!” Chief Savage tells 13 News.

A few signs, some balloons and a pineapple upside-down cake … can make all the difference during a pandemic.

