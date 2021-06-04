Inaugural Twelvepole Creekfest pushes forward after heavy rain

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) – If you missed in-person events this past year, you’ll be happy to hear they’re making a quick comeback. Many cities across the tri-state have been bringing back old traditions, while others are making new ones.

The city of Wayne, West Virginia, unfortunately, lost its fall festival last year due to the pandemic. The virtual world many were forced to adapt to wasn’t exactly ideal for small businesses.

Owner of Mill’s Creations based out of Wayne, Aaron Mills, says their customers were able to see the variety of products they offer face-to-face.

Most of the stuff that we’ve done has been online. So, nobody’s really been able to see what we had anyways. Aaron Mills, Mill’s Creations owner

This weekend, the city of Wayne, WV is hosting its first festival since the #pandemic hit… and everything about it is NEW!

Since the CDC’s pandemic restrictions are more relaxed now, City of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace has decided to bring a little bit of fun back to their town. Starting with the first Inaugural Twelvepole Creekfest.

The event will be last all day Friday and Saturday with fun-filled events such as a sack race, fishing tournament, kayaking, food and craft vendors, and even a chance to dunk Mayor Grace in a dunk tank. Grace says they’ve done more than just plan for this event.

It’s just something we’ve never done and we did a lot of improvements to the park. We put in new pavilions and our decks down here, our fishing decks. Danny Grace, Wayne Mayor



Small businesses and organizations were set up on Friday in the Wayne Park. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In the Wayne Park behind the little league field, tents and vendors were set up Thursday morning and into the afternoon. We spoke with small business owners and organization representatives and they say they’re all looking forward to meeting people face-to-face again.

Patty Moore with the Heart of Appalachia Educational Opportunity Center says with the pandemic restricting face-to-face interaction, they “haven’t been able to reach people to help them.”

Looking ahead to the events continuing into Saturday, there will be a kids fishing tournament, kids games, live music, food and craft vendors, and a dunk tank which Mayor Danny Grace has volunteered to participate in.

Heavy rain the night before affected the festival’s setup, but they were able to push through the conditions and continue as planned. Mayor Grace says they are hoping the weather will cooperate enough to finish out the festival.

