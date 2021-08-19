Jessica Kern Foundation teams up with Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The first lady of Marshall University Football is helping her community and the students in Cabell County.

The Jessica Kern Foundation was founded in 2009, with a realm of values that include giving back to the community, especially the youth. “Well, now being the owner of my own company sometimes I can speak for young kids who can’t speak for themselves and speak about the needs for the district and if I can be a vessel somewhere in between, I’m absolutely elated to do it,” said Jessica Huff, the founder.

And now, Jessica Huff is partnering with Cabell County Schools to provide scholarships for underprivileged kids as well as motivational speaking for schools.

Jessica Huff motivational speaking

“Because of her message and the ability that she has to motivate and be such a good role model for our students, we’re very excited for this collaboration and this partnership,” said Kelly Watts, the Superintendent of Instruction and Leadership at Cabell County Schools.

Watts says she has already made an impact on their students, “She recently just spoke at our summer graduation and all these students were at risk of being dropouts and we provided them the summer to earn these credits for graduation and she spoke a very inspirational message that not one person was not actively engaged.”

She may be the wife of Marshall Football Coach Charles Huff, but Huff says she wants to make her own lasting impact on Huntington through her foundation.

“He’s phenomenal on the field and what he does he is destined to do – this is his calling – is to coach, mine was to serve and it used to be in a locker room but now it’s to serve the communities that we live in and so I pray that people know by now when we moved here this wasn’t just to take a job, this was to take on the community and everything that’s embedded in it, so if there’s a need I want to be there.” Jessica Huff

The Jessica Kern Foundation also has a clothing line that consists of athletic wear, where all of the proceeds go towards scholarships for the foundation.

