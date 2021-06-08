Kanawha County Public Library launches summer library program

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Most students are out of school for the summer but that doesn’t mean they have to put the books away.

The Kanawha County Public Library recently launched its 2021 Summer Library Club. This gives people of all ages a chance to earn points and prizes.

The Elk Valley Branch of the Kanawha County Public Library is decorated with displays featuring all types of animals. That is because the theme of this year’s Summer Library Club is Tales and Tails.

The main library currently operating at the Charleston Town Center and branches throughout the county are encouraging everyone to read this summer. Any book counts but they are showcasing stories that are animal-related.

Those who sign up earn points and prizes for reading.

“The adults and parents really like having something like this for the kids because it keeps them busy,” said Ivy Jackson, Elk Valley Branch Children’s Specialist. “It keeps them in the learning process sort of outside of school.”

As leaders at the Kanawha County Public Library look forward to getting things back to normal, they hope this year’s program will help people re-connect to their local library.

“I think the benefits are not just getting them reading but getting them involved with the community,” said Cathy Mason, Summer Library Club Coordinator. “I think that just creates a wonderful pathway for later in life. They will remember this and will remember their library.”

The Summer Library Club started June 1 and goes through the end of July. Adults and teens can also participate.

For more information and to sign up click here.

