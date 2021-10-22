Kenova Pumpkin House illuminates the Tri-State

KENOVA, WV (WV) – Volunteers are drawing, gutting, and carving over 3,000 pumpkins to set up for this year’s 30th annual Kenova Pumpkin House. Owner of the Kenova Pumpkin House, Ric Griffith says, he looks forward to this special time every year.

“I have three daughters, now grown, and grandchildren, but when they were little we would carve pumpkins to fill space on the porch, and then it grew to the porch roof. The upper roof bled into the yard, and it became an obsessive compulsive disorder,” said Griffith.

Volunteers will work on the house for six days preparing for the grand showcase where they display the carved pumpkins around the house. The team aims to carve 500 pumpkins each day.

“We have to do it as closely as possible to our main day, so that they’re as fresh as possible when we do display them. I buy them from farmers and they deliver them to me in bins,” said Griffith.

Griffith says the house usually receives about 1,000 volunteers each year of all ages, but he is always looking for as many volunteers as possible. When the house is complete, it is free for all to enjoy. Griffith spoke about a guest who visited with a special memory.

“He said, ‘You know I can’t even afford to take those children (pointing to his grandchildren) to McDonald’s, but every year we walk across town and come into your yard and I can give them this. They get two things, the pumpkins, but a memory of me also’,” said Griffith.

First volunteer of the season, Jana Wiersema says she came all the way from Indiana to work on the house.

“I think it’s going to be great. I really love Halloween, so it’s a cool place to come,” said Wiersema.

Other volunteers like Dana Pelfrey, have been helping volunteer at the house for over 20 years.

“I like the pumpkin house because it puts Kenova on the map. Halloween, well everybody loves Halloween, that’s how you grew up,” said Pelfrey.

Griffith says thousand of people from all over the country are anticipated to attend the finished house.

