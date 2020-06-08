Kentucky’s latest wave of reopenings include public libraries

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of a lot of beloved places. Now, however, one of those places is open for business again in Kentucky: Public Libraries.

Debbie Cosper, Library Director of the Boyd County Public Library in Ashland, Kentucky, says she’s glad the day has finally come.

“You know, we’ve been working on this a while, hoping it was coming,” she said.

Monday was the first day libraries could open to the public, and it’s a service that the patrons have missed.

“I love it, I was so excited.” returning patron Glenda Burgess said. “I’ve been waiting and waiting. I use the library a lot … canceled television, can’t find anything to watch so I use the library, and everyone here is great.”

While libraries are traditionally supposed to be quiet, the librarians say it’s nice to have their customers back, and that it had been far too quiet without them these past months.

“It’s just been so quiet and so lonely without our patrons,” Cosper said. “Cause that’s what we’re here for! We’re here to help people and when you don’t have people to help its kind of … Kind of sad!”

Cosper also wants the public to know they are taking every precaution when it comes to keeping them safe.

“We’re gonna make sure everybody can stay 6-feet apart, even when they’re just sitting,” she said. “So every area is limited by how’s it gonna be safe for our patrons to be in.”

Additonal precautions include requiring masks for workers, limiting the sections patrons may browse, and quarantining returned books for a period of 72 hours.

Cosper admits, though, there have already been changes in the plan.

“We’ve already made a modification,” she said. “Cause we don’t know what’s gonna happen! We can put all this stuff in place but if it doesn’t work or if it’s not meeting the needs of our patrons we gotta adjust it.”

So far though, customers and staff alike seem to be excited to be back in business.

Ben Nunley, Public Services manager for Boyd County Public Library, notes a change in the tone and gratitude of the patrons.

“Normally it’s ‘have a great day, good morning, good afternoon,’ but now we’re hearing ‘we missed you, we love you guys, we’re glad to be back,'” he said. “And it gives us a good feeling knowing we’re doing a good job.”

For long-time patron Burgess, the feeling is mutual.

“As long as I can use the library and speak to my librarians, I’m happy,” she said.

The Boyd County Public Library will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for the rest of the week in Ashland. If patrons are still hesitant to venture out, Cosper says curbside pick-up and other virtual options are available on their website.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories