Kids color cards to bring smiles to seniors faces

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – To keep busy and occupied during the stay-in-place order, one West Virginia non-profit created a state-wide activity for kids and parents to participate in that helps bring smiles to face of all ages.

WV Kids Count started the “Cards for Seniors” campaign, which encourages families to write letters or color pictures for nursing home residents during this time of isolation.





(Left to Right: Wilma Ford, Miriam Ballard, Delores Campbell)

If you and your kids would like to participate, WV Kids Count can help connect you to a nursing home near you.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.