Kids program kicks off at Cabell County Public Library

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As we well know, some of the in-person learning process this year has been sacrificed in the name of children’s safety due to the pandemic.

However, one local library is partnering with other agencies to try to give kids the resources to learn and succeed, even if they have to stay home.

Kids and caregivers lined up in the Cabell County Public Library for their ‘Grab and Go’ goody bags, courtesy of a new program starting this week for kids.

Liam, 5, of Johnson Memorial Preschool, looks inside his ‘Grab and Go’ goody bag to see what it contains. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“I’d use all of this stuff!” Liam, 5, Johnson Memorial Preschool

The program is called ‘Inquire Within,’ and it’s a partnership between West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Smart529 Educational Savings Program to give kids resources to learn hands-on with puzzles and books.

“It gets the kids the opportunity to get out, come to the library—and I know parents are out there, really frustrated with what is happening with the pandemic—and it gets them the chance to come here and participate with their children.” John Perdue, West Virginia State Treasurer

Perdue says the partnership with Smart529 is meant to encourage parents, and grandparents as well, to start saving early for their kid’s future.

“The important thing is promoting higher education and being able to change kid’s lives at a very young age, and get them dreaming!” John Perdue, West Virginia State Treasurer

John Perdue (far right), West Virginia State Treasurer, hands gift bags to preschoolers coming into the ‘Inquire Within’ event. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Today, this year-long project kicks off in Cabell County.

“Because of the pandemic and COVID, we decided to do things a little differently. So we’re having a launch week and so it starts today with the program you’re seeing here and kids can come and get a ‘grab and go’ goody bag and all throughout the week we’re going to be offering different programs.” Breana Bowen, Assistant Director of Youth Services, Cabell County Public Library

Programs which local teachers and caregivers are grateful for.

“With COVID and all that we haven’t been able to walk and have our story time here at the library, but we knew this would be a great chance to get out.” Victoria Neal, director, Johnson Memorial Preschool

Victoria Neal (far right) shows her preschoolers some of the puzzles and books they can play with. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

The library and the partners involved say they hope this program helps foster a lifelong love of learning.

“If kids come and they get interested in reading or books or arts, crafts, language, anything like that, that is what our endgame is, just to inspire young minds to learn and to grow with us.” Breana Bowen, Assistant Director of Youth Services, Cabell County Public Library

As far as the kids: well, they seemed on board with the plan.

“You know, I would take it home with me!” Liam, 5, Johnson Memorial Preschool

This event runs all through the week, and the program itself is slated to last the year.

For more information on this week’s upcoming events, visit the library’s website.

