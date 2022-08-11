CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority’s new partnership will unveil the first commissioned “Art Shelter” in the KRT transit network next week.

According to KRT officials, the electric shelter is located in front of the Kanawha City Lowes on MacCorkle Avenue. Partners to commission the art on the shelter include the Kanawha City Community Association, the City of Charleston Department of Public Art, and Charleston Creativity Connections.

“We at KRT are excited about this new addition to Charleston’s growing presence of public art. We sincerely value our relationships with our community partners and the City of Charleston. The Mayor’s commitment to developing public art has been unprecedented and we look forward to unveiling the Art Shelter and other public art projects in the near future,” said KRT Executive Director Sean Hill.

KRT says Charleston Artist Blake Wheeler designed the aluminum artwork for the shelter. Wheeler also designed the first KRT Art Bus, “Take Strange Trails.”

The new Art Shelter will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15