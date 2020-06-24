LaBelle Theater reopens with new guidelines

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The wait is over for people who have been missing watching movies on the big screen. Theaters across our area are reopening with new guidelines to protect customers from COVID-19.

At the LaBelle Theater in South Charleston a ticket to watch a movie is just $4.

After being closed for months because of COVID-19 they are now back open with some changes.

The doors are propped open to limit the need to touch handles. There is hand sanitizer throughout the building and there have been some modifications at the concession stand.

For now they are operating the theater at about 25% capacity.

“We marked off every six feet which is basically every other row,” Doug Skaff Jr. said. “We taped off the rows and asked that all of our customers only sit in areas that aren’t taped off.”

A cleaning crew comes in to sanitize the single screen theater between showings.

“If you want to social distance and get out of the house go see a movie and you’ve been cooped up for the last four months and you are dying to go out and get some popcorn and enjoy a movie on the big screen this is probably your best bet right now to feel safe, social distanced in a nice inviting atmosphere,” Skaff said.

They also rent the theater out for private events like birthday parties. Since COVID-19 they’ve also had some businesses use the facility for larger zoom meetings.

