Labor of Love: University of Charleston students & faculty give back to the community

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This week, around 1,000 University of Charleston students will take part in the ‘Labor of Love’ initiative, designed to give them an opportunity to give back to their community.

Whether it’s picking up litter or landscaping, Professor of Social Sciences Hallie Chillag says it’s a great way for students to give back to the Capital City.

“We aren’t going to the pool but there are a lot of ways to have fun and I think that our students really celebrate that we are involved within the community,” Chillag said.

Pharmacy students will train with Naloxone in an effort to combat West Virginia’s opioid crisis. They will also hold a health screening at Bream Presbyterian Church Monday.

“It’s really great to have on you because you never know when you could save a life,” Assistant Professor Lindsay Acree said. “So by doing these big community events it really gets the word out there. It’s important to promote Naloxone in a good way because we really want people to have it and be able to save lives.”

Other students will help clean the I-64 bridge, make blankets for the Covenant House and restock libraries. Chillag says this initiative will prepare students for life outside of college.

“We want our students to also have that expectation that they will be involved and they will be servants in their communities beyond their traditional work.”