Law and med school graduate siblings make surprise visit to their grandfather

LOS ANGELES, CA (CNN) – A touching moment between a grandfather and his grandchildren … one graduating from law school, the other from medical school.

Two major achievements that the siblings wanted to share with their 86-year-old grandfather, The pandemic made that difficult–but not impossible.

“The nurses were super nice to be a part of it. They knew we were coming, so they put him right by the front door.”

An emotional surprise reunion through glass.

A proud grandpa sees his grandkids for the first time in months … In their caps and gowns.

25-year-old Vana Ebrahimi graduated from Loyola Law School Sunday.

And her brother graduated from medical school.

A momentous occasion that they had to share with one of their biggest supporters.

“He takes off his mask and I start crying,” Ebrahimi says. “His smile is there.”

86-year-old, Hayrik Abnous was on lockdown at A La Crescenta Nursing Home, where visitors haven’t been allowed since march due to the pandemic.

“At the nursing home before corona,” Ebrahimi says. We were there every single day, hours in. And it was just like, we wanted to make it feel like we were together on this.”

The siblings are the first in their family to graduate college.

“We’re an immigrant family,” Ebrahimi says. “We’re Armenian.”

Her grandparents and parents escaped war in Iran and eventually made it to the US in 1993.

They had little to nothing then, so seeing their grandchildren accomplish the American Dream …

“It almost felt like we did it,” Ebrahimi says. “And like we did it together … we called him later. And my grandpa doesn’t speak a lot of English, but all you hear him keep saying is ‘I love you.’ So that was a great feeling.”

They couldn’t celebrate in a traditional way, but this moment was a silver lining.

“With the pandemic there’s obviously good and there’s bad,” Ebrahimi says. “And I think the good is you’re able to be more intimate and have more meaningful relationships with the people around you.”

“I don’t even know how many times I’ve watched it myself,” she added. “Like it’s a moment like I know I’ll hold forever, and that can live on with us forever.”

The siblings had virtual commencement ceremonies. They hope to celebrate together as family in person sometime in the future.

