Library patrons adjusting to move to the Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A great deal has changed about going to the library in Charleston. The main branch of the Kanawha County Public Library moved to the mall while renovations are underway at their downtown location.

“It has gone great,” said Main Library Public Service Manager Sarah Mitchell. “We’ve had great patrons who have been very patient with us during the move.”

While the main branch is getting a makeover 30% of the collection moved to the space on the second floor of the mall.

“We have all of our branches to rely on and if we don’t have something here we can get it at another branch and have it here in a few days,” Mitchell said.

She said the biggest challenge so far for the staff has been the process of moving and getting settled in to the new routine. But she said patrons have rolled with the changes.

“Embracing the change and I think the change is multiple with COVID-19,” she said. “I think we are all happy to be a bright spot during all of this change.”

Monday they’ll be starting curbside service. All patrons have to do is call ahead and make an appointment.

They are also expanding the number of resources online. Patrons hoping to use that service would need a library card and a PIN number.

