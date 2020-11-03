Light displays made from scratch by parks crews

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – During a time when life is more complicated than usual, it may be a little difficult to get into the holiday spirit. But the crew at St. Albans City Park is doing its part to bring some cheer to the community by making light displays from scratch.

City Park Foreman explains how displays are constructed.

This time of year the team works magic.

“We’ll actually pull this full stick out and lay it on the floor and somebody will draw the picture on the floor with white chalk,” explained City Park Foreman Brian Morrison. They turn basic materials into colorful creations. “Once we’ve got the piece put together we’ll weld it all up.”

Up to four people typically work on each piece handling everything from the drawing to the welding to taping the cords and putting in the lights.

“It is pretty much a team effort with everybody from the guy that has been here the shortest up to the superintendent, everybody kind of chips in,” Morrison said.

They are usually able to bring the ideas to life in a matter of hours. Like the time someone suggested making a display with a ‘Christmas Story’ theme.

“The next thing you know a couple hours later we have a leg lamp,” said park superintendent Kevin Pennington. “It was a huge success. We set it up near the donations and you could see when people were pulling up to talk to us the adults in the vehicle just loved the leg lamp.”

Crews build light display.

The annual display features familiar favorites like a shark that looks like it is swimming and new creations like the Spongebob display this year. Touches that bring happiness and wonder to people of all ages at a time when it is needed the most.

“With everything that is going on right now it’ll bring some joy to some kids anyway,” Morrison said.

The lights display will be slightly different from previous years. There won’t be a Santa Shop at the top of the hill and no hot chocolate. The display opens for cars to drive through the day after Thanksgiving.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.