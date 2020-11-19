Local animal shelter rescues annual Thanksgiving tradition

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Little Victories Animal Rescue has been serving the Tri-State area for 16 years, taking in dogs and cats and caring for them—until they find their ‘forever homes.’

However, being a ‘no-kill’ animal shelter in the Tri-State is not an easy task; they’re full, and it costs a lot of money to keep things up and running.

To help do that, they host the annual Huntington Turkey Trot.

This year is the 14th iteration of it, but like so many other events, COVID-19 forced a change.

“This annual Turkey Trot is very important to ‘Little Victories.’ As everyone knows, in-person fundraising has been non-existent this year. So, being able to do this fundraiser as a virtual fundraiser is really important and fundraising is how we make most of our money for the farm. Stephanie Howell, executive director, Little Victories Animal Rescue

‘Little Victories’ executive director Stephanie Howell says this fundraiser is crucial for keeping the shelter up and running.

“This is our largest fundraiser, and we’ve had to eliminate four in-person fundraisers this year, so this is the only one we have an opportunity to help make up some funds.” Stephanie Howell, executive director, Little Victories Animal Rescue

Admittedly, it will look different this year.

“The Turkey Trot is always a 5K. But this year, it’s all about convenience and flexibility. With the virtual format, participants can complete their 5K anytime within a one week window, and that begins 9 o clock Thanksgiving morning and ends 9 o clock the next Thursday.” Sarah Walling, co-race director of the Huntington Turkey Trot and board member of Little Victories Animal Rescue

By signing up, not only do you get a chance to exercise off that Thanksgiving feast—you’ll be doing some good for furry friends in need.

“It also helps our friends at ‘Little Victories’ to keep the cats and dogs that they care for fed and sheltered and cared for by vets until their forever families can find them.” Sarah Walling, co-race director of the Huntington Turkey Trot and board member of Little Victories Animal Rescue

And in a pandemic twist, the Huntington ‘trot’ has now become a global ‘trot.’

“This is our special edition 2020 Turkey Trot T-Shirt. We have our turkeys running everywhere in the world, and they have their masks on, so they’re also practicing social distancing!” Sarah Walling, co-race director of the Huntington Turkey Trot and board member of Little Victories Animal Rescue

