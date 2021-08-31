Local animal shelter rescues dogs from Ida

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A local animal shelter is on a rescue mission helping furry friends escape the remnants of Ida.

The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association may be low on space, but that didn’t stop them from helping other shelters make sure no animal is left behind in the aftermath of Ida.

“So they ended up coordinating 248 dogs and 90 cats to get out of those shelters and move up north to safe haven. So we ended up transporting 24, we met a Mississippi shelter in Tennesee so we met halfway and met about 24 shelter pets,” said Sarah Tolley, the Community Engagement Manager at KCHA.

10 dogs are now ready to find their forever home in the Mountain State.

“They are all so sweet, they’re so friendly. I’ve never met dogs that just immediately take to people as quickly as they do. They’re very very dog friendly too, they love to play and they love kids,” added Tolley.

This isn’t the first time they’ve helped with relief efforts.

“Last year we went to Texas and pulled 46 dogs from that Hurricane which was Hurricane Laura. We are so proud to be able to do this,” said Tolley.

The Humane Association also helped transport dogs to a local shelter in Virginia.