Local baker teaches Paula Deen viewers how to make hot cocoa bombs

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – It is a treat that is growing in popularity. Hot cocoa bombs take the traditional hot chocolate to the next level. Recently Teri Blevins at Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes shared her recipe with a well know cooking expert who just happens to be her idol. Teri Blevins at Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes in St. Albans was featured Wednesday in a video on Paula Deen’s YouTube channel.

“It is just a dream, I mean it really is. She is so down to earth and she is so kind,” Blevins said of her friend and mentor.

Deen asked Blevins to teach her and her fans how to make the chocolaty concoctions.

Because of COVID-19 traveling to Georgia wasn’t an option. So they decided to do the session virtually.

“So we spent about three nights here after the bakery was closed and literally just went step by step through the process,” Blevins explained.

The 30 minute segment is now live on Paula’s Deen’s various online platforms. While the tutorials were recorded, the introduction was a live video chat. Blevins even shared the behind the scenes view of the experience with her fans on social media.

“Paula is such a mentor to me and her even knowing my name much less asking me to participate in these things blesses my heart so much,” Blevins said. But she isn’t letting the spotlight take her focus away from the friends she see in her shop every day. “It is the people who come in this bakery every day that keep the doors open.”

You can see watch that full video with Blevins and Paula Deen here.

