Local business keeping records alive

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today most of us listen to music on streaming services. Before that, it was MP3 players and cassettes.

But for the true music lover, it all comes back to vinyl records.

“I so rarely put anything on digital. Almost everything I listen to weekly, is strictly vinyl,” said Budget Tapes and Records customer, Christopher Halloran.

Local businesses across America celebrated this passion for vinyl today on “National Record Store Day”. Here in Charleston, people were eager to get their hands on some classics.

“Every record store day we have a line around the building coming in. So it was out the door when we opened at ten. So they came in and they went to the different tables of records we had set up just for today,” said Budget Tapes and Records owner, Priscilla Pope.

The first national record store day was held in 2008, and since then thousands of customers have come into local shops like this to get their hands on the best vinyl records.

Small Businesses appreciate residents shopping local.

“It means everything. If they come in and local people support us, it is just great. We have been here for 48 years, so we have a lot of friends and customers that come in during the holidays. But this year is a little different because of the virus,” said Pope.

Budget Tapes and Records usually celebrate this holiday with live entertainment and food for the community. Even with changes, customers still come back every year.

“So many corporate stores, they couldn’t care less about you. All the people that work here are thrilled to death when you walk in. and subsequently, I love being in here,” said Halloran.

Owners hope to continue serving the local area and keep the legacy of records alive.