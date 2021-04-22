Local businesses & groups promote cleaner, greener practices on Earth Day

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Earth Day is a great day to appreciate our planet and our local communities.

For those in the landscaping and nursery businesses, every day is Earth Day.

“I don’t know that the day itself has that much significance to us… we do environmental stuff every day,” says Mark Springer, owner of Lavalette Landscaping.

For them, the benefits of growing trees and other plants is obvious.

“They absorb all the carbon dioxide, give off oxygen, which is great; the shade; [they] control erosion; and then the aesthetic value of them,” Springer says.

Luckily for the Tri-State area, Springer says the demand for planting trees, shrubs, and other plants has sky-rocketed.

“Last year was extremely busy and this year seems it’s going to be very busy also,” Springer says.

This could perhaps be attributed to the nationwide quarantine.

“The theory is that people are staying home more and then just doing a lot of home improvement stuff they hadn’t done before,” Springer says.

However, if you aren’t quite ready or able to test out your green thumb just yet, there are of course other ways you can help the environment: like reducing the amount of trash you end up throwing away.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State ReStore says they will take almost anything.

“We watch our creeks and our streams and our roadways filling with things that honestly are usable… by bringing it to us during our regular business hours, we resell it and of course then that means that particular item lives on in the community and stays out of the landfill,” says J.B. Miller, manager of the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State ReStore.

Just a few blocks to the west, Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA Area is observing Earth Day with an electronics recycling event.

“We thought we would celebrate electronics and everything that is on your telephone. We can not only recycle your cell phone but it could be an e-reader, an MP3 player, a flashlight, a calculator,” says Alissa Stewart Sparks, CEO of Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc.

They can also recycle everything in between—from paper goods to textiles.

It’s a big effort: they recycle over two million pounds of donations annually.

So this Earth Day, consider helping your local environment by growing some plants, and reducing your waste.

If you missed out on the recycling event, Goodwill and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore are always accepting donations to be recycled.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State ReStore also began selling ferns and other potted plants on Thursday.

