Local canine celebrity raises funds to buy new kennels for shelter dogs

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) Tucker the pug dedicated his birthday by helping raise funds to buy new kennels for the Roane County Animal Shelter.

With the help of community donors and local businesses, they were able to raise enough money to buy and install 30 new kennels both inside and outside the building.

They worked closely with their local Tractor Supply Store to complete the job.

“They were just so rusted and stuff they just weren’t safe for them,” said Tanya Hicks of Roane County Humane Officer and Tucker’s owner. “Now they have really nice kennels to be in and a safe environment to be in. They have more room to run around in.”

When he’s not doing projects at the animal shelter Tucker visits area schools and goes to other special events in the community.

He turned 11 years old in June.

