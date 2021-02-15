Local floral shops booming for Valentines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Small, local businesses have taken a hit during the pandemic. But local floral shops have been more successful than ever.

“People have asked us if we’ve been busy and I’ve told them ‘you know what, we are that go between’ so we’re happy to be here for people to do that for them,” said Amanda Morgan, manager at Young Floral Co. in Charleston.

Young Floral Co. provides colorful bouquets and floral arrangements year round. But during the pandemic, they’ve been able to combine the need for social distancing with the need for people to socialize.

Christy Bennett, manager of Young Floral Co., says flowers are the perfect gift for those amid the pandemic.

“If you have someone you’re thinking of and you’re trying to social distance and not see people, something delivered to their door is a great way to deliver a smile right to their face,” she said.

This year, florists are busy making sure your loved ones have an extra special Valentine’s Day. Their deliveries have nearly doubled and employees are making sure they get every flower and bouquet out before the big day.

The extra demand has also meant a couple more jobs to handle the workload.

“We don’t want any Valentine left behind. We will take good care of them, even if it’s the last minute we will let you in that door and make sure you get those flowers,” said Bennett.

The store gets 10,000 roses in during Valentine’s season and they’re making sure every one of them gets used.

“It’s a lot of teamwork,” said Julia Roberts, manager at Young Floral Co., “There’s 18 to 20 people who rally around this company and week every year. It’s a lot of getting flowers in, we have trucks coming in every day, we have people in the back cutting flowers.”

No matter who it’s for, buying flowers for your loved one is always a good way to put a smile on their face – while also supporting small businesses.

