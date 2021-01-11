Local organization plans to reinvigorate Huntington’s south side

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A community partnership is growing in Huntington’s south side neighborhood to preserve and enhance the area.

“I think people are ripe for you know coming out of quarantine and they want to do things and they want to help each other and this is what it’s all about.” Connie Reed Beaty, president, South Side Neighborhood Organization

The South Side Neighborhood Organization has big plans for the coming year.

“We’re standing on one of our major projects for this year which will be development of Miller School Park.” Connie Reed Beaty, president, South Side Neighborhood Organization

Beaty says they are planning on creating community gardens in Miller School Park—like those already by the Phil Cline YMCA—as well as potentially putting up a playground.

The South Side Neighborhood Organization plans to put community gardens in at the Miller School Park, like these already at the Phil Cline YMCA. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

The South Side Neighborhood Organization is also focusing on restoring some of the stonework around Ritter Park, along with fundraising for other local organizations.

The group is partnering with many other community organizations to get these projects done, including the Huntington YMCA.

“We realize a lot of people want to come out and help, they just need the projects and the programs that are worthwhile so that’s where we come in. It’s to provide those services, projects, programs coming up, working with neighborhoods to come up with ideas and then we just all come together, you know for a common goal.” DuRon Jackson, Phil Cline Branch director, Huntington YMCA

The goal of all of these projects it to preserve and better the area—something residents agree with.

“I like it. They used to have a community garden a few years back, and then it just kind of seemed like people stopped taking care of it so that was nice. So hopefully this time it’ll work!” Justin Thomas, south side neighborhood resident

Beaty says she hopes this becomes something everyone in the area will get involved with.

“A lot of people that live within eyesight have become involved too. And we want to use it as a gathering place. We’re starting to say, it takes a neighborhood, instead of it takes a village.” Connie Reed Beaty, president, South Side Neighborhood Organization

