Local police dogs show off their ‘pawsome’ job to kids

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam Library is taking learning beyond the stacks this summer and their recent lesson was all about their local law enforcement and its canine companions.

“This is a way to learn about the people that work in your neighborhood and the people that keep you safe,” said Bethany Adkins with Putnam Library.

The Hurricane City Police Department has three canine colleagues and Reaper and Riggs who are fully trained came to show the kids how they do their ‘pawsome’ jobs.

These dogs are supporting the law using their paws and their special skillsets lie in tracking, apprehension, and officer protection.

“I feel more at unease when the canine is not with me,” said Corporal Adam Robinett with the Hurricane Police Department. “It’s to the point where he’s almost an extension of my body now. I know him that well and he knows me that well.”

The community was in awe as the dogs were in action and the handlers say their job wouldn’t be the same without their canine beside them.



“Knowledge is power and it makes you feel safe knowing who is protecting you and keeping you safe and what they can do,” said Hurricane Resident Misty Donohew.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of responsibility, but I’m fortunate and thankful that I’ve been able to receive this opportunity,” Robinett. “It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done being a handler.”

