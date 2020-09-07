Local ‘Rosie the Riveter’ honored for World War II service

ST ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Labor Day is a time to celebrate America’s historic efforts and achievements during the labor movements, such as the ‘Rosie the Riveter’ campaign aimed to recruit female workers for defense industries during World War II.

Bertha “Buddie” May Curnutte of St Albans, WV lives to tell the tale.

“It was when the men went off to war, somebody had to build the guns and ships and stuff… so we had it rough, but we did it,” said Curnutte.

The 96-year-old remembers the hard work like it was yesterday. She was on her feet all day working on P-40 Warhawk planes.

Curnutte says the recognition and praise for their efforts 75 years later is special.

“It makes me feel good that somebody cared what we did and after we tell them, they’re so proud of us… like ‘you did that!'”, said Curnutte.

For the young women now, she has a PSA:

“Do your job well, then you don’t have to do it over again, and always remember, we’re doing this for our country,” said Curnutte.

And that’s what the Labor Day bell ringing symbolizes – the continuation of Rosie’s legacy.

