Local town’s brightness overshadows tragedy to young boy

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One town went above and beyond to help one little boy who was tragically injured in a lawnmowing accident.

Community members held a hot dog sale on Friday at the Danville Volunteer Fire Department for two-year-old Elias Johnson, who had his foot severed after a neighbor accidentally ran over him with their lawnmower on April 7.

Fundraiser organizer, Pamela Broughton said, “we’ve ran out of everything, that means we are doing fantastic. The community really comes together for anything like this, especially a child.”

Elias returned from Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington Friday and is slowly recovering.

His grandmother, Lecia Atkins said, “Yea, they’ve got a lot still ahead of them and he does too, but he’s been a real trooper, just a real trooper.”

Elias’ family is now facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills and the community wants to help relieve some of their financial burden.

“Our goal was to sell one-thousand hot dogs. We’ve done it!” said Broughton.

More than five-thousand dollars was raised Friday in hot dog sales.

“Small town communities, they just come together and I’ve really never realized how much until this happened to us,” said Atkins.

In about a month, Elias will get a prosthetic foot and is expected to walk again in six to eight weeks.

If you would like to support him and his family, you can here.

A charity poker run for Elias will happen May 16 and will start at The Alibi’s Front Room in Logan and end at American Legion in Hamlin. You can sign up that day at noon and costs $10 per person.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.