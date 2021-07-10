Locals excited for Putnam County Fair’s return

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Fair continued in its second day Saturday with locals excited to be back.

The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. At gates open at 11 a.m., the parking lot was already filled with cars.

For Chloe Bailey, there’s no better feeling than to see the fairgrounds packed once again.

“I don’t think I’ve seen the fairgrounds so full on day one in years,” she said. “It’s really great to see everyone back and we’re bigger and better than ever.”

Young Merci Richardson had a blast riding the carousel at her first-ever fair.

“She loved it,” Diana Nottingham said. “She wanted to go back on.”

Nottingham said she was most excited to see her kids have fun.

“Just getting the kids out and letting them enjoy some fun,” she said. “I think it means more than anything to me.”

After a year away due to the pandemic, Gracie Clark says the best part is the county coming together once again.

“You never get to see that anymore because of Covid,” she said. “It’s been really good to meet new people and talk with old friends and just to see everyone again.

The Putnam County Fair runs until July 17.