Logan County business owner maintains a positive attitude as flood clean-up begins

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Several businesses in Logan County, WV, are cleaning up after floodwaters left behind a path of mud and destruction. A long-time staple in the community, Stereo Video Unlimited, was one of the hardest hit.

“There was no stopping it,” said Sales Representative and Screen Printer at Stereo Video Unlimited, Chelsey Ooten. “The water came in, it took over.”

It was not a typical morning for the team. Instead of working in the store they rolled up their sleeves and spent the day cleaning up the mess mother nature left behind.

“It is something how we take them from one extreme to this. But you know what, this is what it is all about. This is when you know you have good people working for you,” said owner Jesse Queen. Nothing about the clean-up process is fast or easy, but they are trying to make the best of things.

“It is pretty devastating to see it when you walk in there and you look at all of the hard work,” Ooten said. “It does get emotional to see all of our hard work has been flooded out and we have to start over.”

Even a former employee stopped by to lend a hand.

“What is good, the community has called checking to make sure we are good,” Queen said. “We’ve been here so many years and that is a plus.”

The road ahead is a long one but it is a path they are taking with a positive attitude.

“We are not the ones to just lay down and wallow in despair and feel helpless,” Ooten said. “Anything happens, anything goes down, we are willing to just jump in figure it out.”

Stereo Video Unlimited does a little bit of everything including printing t-shirts and other items. The team had several orders ready to go out this week and even more that they’d planned to fill. All of their equipment and materials were lost in the flood. But they say so far, their customers have been very understanding.