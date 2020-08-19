Man drives from Seattle to the Jewel City after winning unexpected treasure

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man drove across the country from Seattle, Washington to the Jewel City today to pick up a rather large piece of metal — with even larger cultural significance —which he bought on eBay.

“Everybody who bid on that, I can’t imagine they were thinking it all the way through, but again very generous if ill-advised.” Justin McElroy, podcaster, “My Brother, My Brother and Me”

A four foot by seven foot, three-eighths inch thick piece of sheet metal — donated anonymously to the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State — turned out to be something of immense cultural significance for Huntington.

“Several weeks ago, we took a donation of a sign, and the sign was apparently used in a television show, so we thought that we would take that sign and we would sell it to raise money for habitat.” J.B. Miller, regional manager, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State

The show had aired on an NBC platform called “Seeso.” It no longer exists, but the podcast version of “My Brother, My Brother and Me” does and boasts half a billion downloads, according to Justin McElroy — one of the brothers on the show.

Wade Atkinson examines his auction winnings

When the podcasters helped put the word out that this sign was being auctioned on eBay, it managed to wrack up 88 bids in 15 minutes.

Wade Atkinson, the winning bidder of the sign, considers the rate he got it at, $3,200 dollars—a steal.

“What a bargain! *Laughs*” Wade Atkinson, winning bidder of the sign

Wade is a long time listener of the “My Brother, My Brother and Me” podcast based in Huntington, so much so, he even modified his car based on one of the show’s jokes.

“Every car should have a horn to let someone know that they’re doing a great job, and so this is my great job horn.” Wade Atkinson, winning bidder of the sign

Which of course, Justin McElroy of “My Brother, My Brother and Me” couldn’t believe.

Justin McElroy (right) films Wade Atkinson (left) demonstrating the car horn he based off of McElroy’s show

Wade drove five days, sleeping in his car and eating from his cooler, to get his sign.

“I ended up bidding on it last minute and won and decided I was going to take a cross country trip because I wasn’t comfortable flying in the middle of a pandemic.” Wade Atkinson, winning bidder of the sign

This is the sign that keeps on giving: Atkinson says he’s planning on meeting fans along the way home to raise even more money.

“On the way back to Seattle, I’m hoping to stop and take photos of it with my fellow nerds, and hopefully raise some more money for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and for Huntington Habitat for Humanity.” Wade Atkinson, winning bidder of the sign

Wade admits, he would not have spent so much money if the proceeds were not going to charity.

Justin McElroy says he’s just thrilled the sign’s proceeds went to a good cause, and jokes he’s glad it’s off his hands.

“This is the certificate that I gave to Wade. It proves that it is indeed an ‘Incredibly Heavy Sign’ and it does state specifically that it is now his problem. So just in case he tries to leave it at my house, I have documentation saying ‘no you can’t do that, it’s your problem Wade.’” Justin McElroy, podcaster, “My Brother, My Brother and Me”

The McElroy podcast sign is on it’s way to it’s new home some thousands of miles away, and all the proceeds from it’s sale are planned to be reinvested in Huntington’s community.

Meanwhile, the “My Brother, My Brother and Me” podcast just celebrated its ten-year anniversary in April.

If you are interested in finding out more about Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, visit their website here.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories