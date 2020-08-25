Marshall first university to install PPE vending machines

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University’s Return-to-Campus plan has safety protocols in place, just like many other universities across the country, but today The Herd added a new safety feature that’s never been seen before on any campus – mask vending machines.

Today was the first day back on campus and most students were following the guidelines, but with four mask vending machines located on campus, PPE is more accessible to students and faculty.

These Mask vending machines were installed by “RapidMask2Go“, the first company to offer PPE vending.

RapidMask2Go Founder, David Edelman said, “the vending machine is about as quick as you can get. It’s right in front of you, it’s something you can see, it’s something you’ll walk away with, with that instant gratification and it’s something everyone is familiar with.”

Marshall University reached out to Edelman’s team in July with interest.

“They’re serious about their students, they’re serious about their health and safety, but they also want to get back and educate,” said Edelman.

The vending machines sell a variety of masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and wipes all costing four dollars and under.

So far, Edelman has installed the vending machines at transit hubs in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Marshall is the first university to purchase them.

