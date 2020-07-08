Memory screenings, support groups for Alzheimer’s Disease going virtual

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — While people continue to test for the coronavirus, Alzheimer’s Disease organizations are urging people to stay proactive about getting screened for memory loss and keeping an active mind during the quarantine.

On Wednesday, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America launched free, virtual memory screenings that are conducted one-on-one.

The screenings are free and are offered every Monday and Wednesday by appointment.

“It’s a series of questions, it takes about 10 to 15 minutes and it tests your language, your thinking, and your cognitive skills. You receive a score and if you score below the baseline we’ll make further recommendations to you,” said AFA President and CEO Charles Fuschillo.

Currently, In West Virginia, there are 39,000 people living with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia according to the Alzheimer’s Association in Charleston.

In five years, they expect that number will grow to 45,000.

In Charleston, the Alzheimer’s Association chapter has also gone virtual. Its doors are closed because of COVID-19, but its support groups and counseling services are online and seeing increased participation.

With more people isolated these days, they say now more than ever it’s important to stay active.

“We encourage people to stay connected to their loved ones. Keep your memory, keep your brain exercised, and it’s as simple as doing puzzles, reading a book,” Fuschillo said.

Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease begins in the 40s and 50s, but they say it’s never too early to get screened because the only constant in Alzheimer’s disease is its progression.

You can reach the American Foundation for Alzheimer’s by calling 866-232-8484.

The Alzheimer’s Association hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at 800-272-3900.

