Middle schoolers build Free Little Pantry to fight hunger

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Students at South Charleston Middle School saw a great need in their community. So, they put together a little project… with a big impact.

Miss. Hill’s seventh grade class spent days building the little free pantry.

“Digging the holes, putting in the rocks to keep it steady, and filling it up for the first time,” said Kynan Craddock, a 7th grader at South Charleston Middle School.

It is to help address a problem impacting neighbors.

“This is a hard time… and it is really nice to make everyone feel happy,” said Craddock.

“The bigger picture of the pandemic and the need. And how the statistic that one out of six people are going hungry,” said Jenna Hill, an Art Teacher at South Charleston Middle School.

With the help of students and local businesses, the Little Free Pantry is stocked with non-perishable food and hygiene items. People who are struggling are encouraged to take as they need.

Teachers say this pantry goes far beyond an art project.

“They feel like they are giving back to the community,” said Hill.

Hunger is a problem that does not discriminate and could happen to anyone. That is why the pantry’s easy access will hopefully help many.

“So it is wonderful to see the mentally they have to give back to the community, but also the students can take advantage of this,” said Amanda Ream with the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce.

Students encourage community members to donate to the Free Little Pantry too.