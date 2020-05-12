Money raised during Child Abuse Awareness Month is going to child advocacy centers for COVID relief

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – April was Child Abuse Awareness Month. And this year, the movement was extra important; as many children are stuck at home right now, and sometimes that is not the safest environment.

“1 in 10 West Virginia children will be abused by their 18th birthday,” says Kate Flack, executive director for WV CAN.

And COVID-19 is impacting those trying to change that number.

“It has been really challenging trying to figure out how to do what we do in a completely different world,” Flack says.

One-on-one interaction between social workers and investigators, with children and parents, is now confined to virtual or remote conversations.

“Which can be challenging, because you know when you have in-person interaction you can build a rapport quickly,” Flack says.

But during these challenging times, advocates issued their own challenge.

During April’s Child Abuse Awareness Month, they managed an online fundraiser called “Share your Shine.”

“We ended up having lots of people hosting Facebook fundraisers to raise money for our COVID-19 emergency fund,” Flack says. “Helping child advocacy centers across the state, support the kids and families in their communities that are experiencing abuse.”

$6,000 was raised in one month, on Facebook alone.

“We are making that money available via mini-grants,” Flack says. “To help CACs purchase the things they need like cleaning supplies … and even though April is over, people can still support the work of child advocacy centers.”

By logging onto their website – click donate – and you can contribute to any county in the Mountain State.

“And those contributions you make will go directly to the child advocacy center serving that county,” Flack says.

But the most important thing you can do in this time, stay vigilant.

“Reports have been down,” Flack says. “It is slow. And we need people to … if they see something, they can make a report. You don’t have to know all of the details. If there is a suspicion of abuse, you can make a phone call.”

The 24/7 WV Child Abuse Hotline is 1-800-352-6573.

