More time at home leads to boost in gardening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Garden centers around the area have noticed a trend this summer with a sudden burst in home-gardeners.

Earl Green at Green’s Feed and Seed has spent decades helping people with their gardening needs. This year he noticed something they couldn’t have anticipated. There was a big spike in interest when it comes to growing at home specifically growing from seed.

“This year we ordered a certain number but with the increase we had a lot less than we should have and we ran out early,” Green said.

He said after years of seeing seed sales decline, this year the demand was almost too high to keep up with.

“People weren’t prepared,” he said. “The seed companies weren’t prepared to ship the seeds out, they didn’t have them.”

He said there has also been a renewed interest in canning.

“Canning stuff and jars went right out,” he said. “I had one lady that bought two pallets of canning jars.”

Keeping the shelves stocked with canning supplies has proven difficult, especially the jars. Green said it has to do with people’s fears about food security during the pandemic and the fact that they had more time.

“It is because people were either layed off or didn’t work their job,” he said.

If you missed out on summer produce, Green said you can go ahead and plant some produce such as lettuce, radishes, kale and beets now as long as you can find the seeds.

