Mother and child survive COVID-19 complications

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman fought for her life after receiving the news that she was positive for COVID-19.

Ashley Clendenin was a healthy, 32-year-old mom of four pregnant with her fifth child. In November, her life turned upside down after being with a friend who was positive for the virus.

“In the beginning, I was a skeptic. I was like most people saying, ‘oh, it’s just a virus. I’m healthy and if I get it I will be okay’. But that wasn’t the case at all,” said Clendenin.

She was feeling symptomatic days after exposure, but continued receiving negative test results.

“I went through at least four or five negatives before getting that positive while I was in the hospital having trouble breathing,” Clendenin explained.

She began at CAMC Women and Children’s before being transferred to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Then was taken on a HealthNet to the University of Kentucky ICU.

It was there that Clendenin realized she had prematurely given birth to her son, Atticus, after six days on the ventilator.

“It was very depressing to wake up and realize that my child was born and I wasn’t there to witness it or enjoy those little moments with him,” she said.

Luckily, Atticus turned out to be a healthy baby boy, and Ashley is now almost fully recovered. But, she has an urgent message for those who still question the seriousness of the virus.

“Be cautious, wear your mask, wash your hands, sanitize, and keep the social distance. It’s not hard.”