Mural underway to honor local river city’s past, brighten future

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) — If you’ve driven around Greenup, Kentucky lately, you may have noticed a colorful new addition taking shape.

Coming up tonight on @WOWK13News: how folks in one local river city are brightening up their city 🎨🖌 pic.twitter.com/GuyoLRp9iK — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) September 7, 2021

A few feet above Washington Street, a scene from Greenup’s past is emerging in paint under local artist Lyndsey Bossenberger’s skillful hand.

“Charley Osborne had the great idea to paint this Columbia Hotel. It was built in 1894 and it was demolished in 1974,” Bossenberger says.

“If you knew anything about Greenup in the past, if you grew up here, everybody can pick out something that they remember about the Columbia Hotel,” says Kathy Osborne-Whitehead, whose business is inside and whose father owns the building the mural is painted on.

The hotel is not the only thing featured in this mural on the side of Charley Osborne’s building:

“His mother-in-law had a beauty salon called ‘Hazel’s Beauty Salon’ down in the bottom, so it’s kind of like all personal ties, connected. It’s going to be set in the ‘50’s. Over there we’re going to have the ‘Corum Drug Store’ with the neon lights, and then down here to balance off the colors we’re going to have a ‘57 Chevy Bel-Air,” Bossenberger says.

Family members behind the project believe this imagery of the past will breathe new life into Greenup’s future.

“The city of Greenup is a old city, it’s a river city, founded in 1818. And it has just kind of, increasingly become lawyers and courthouse…Let’s do something beautiful, let’s do something to bring in tourism. Big business has kind of left the county, and so small business, and events like this to bring tourism in, it’s what’s gonna drive us forward,” Osborne-Whitehead says.

Those behind this historical homage hope it inspires a little hometown pride in those who see it.

“It’s kind of a preservation of history for generations to come…To see our past, and to question our past and to see that the little river towns are alive,” says Amy Dowdy, organizer of the Greenup Beautification Committee.

“It’s the perfect thing to romanticize the beauty of Greenup,” Bossenberger says.

There are also several other murals in the works around Greenup featuring historical local buildings.

Bossenberger says she hopes to have this mural completed by the end of the month.

For more information about the artist and her works, visit her Facebook page here.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news