Neighborhood celebrates former Ironton school nurse ‘Ms. Annette’

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – If you live in Ironton, chances are you probably know Annette Scott or Ms. Annette. With an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile, she has been a staple in the community. A registered nurse, she just retired from the Ironton City School System in June.

On Monday, Ms. Annette turned 60 years young. But a birthday in quarantine isn’t complete without a little surprise with the help of her former students, her neighbors and her family.

Family and friends gathered in the parking lot of Ironton High School late Monday afternoon. They made signs and decorated their cars. From there they made the couple block pilgrimage to the Scott’s home.

From a safe distance away, dozens drove by and honked their horns. Neighbors came onto their porch to ring bells and yell “Happy Birthday!” It looked like a scene from a movie. Annette says she was surprised and thankful.

Annette’s husband, Hugh, was the brains behind the plan.

“Surprising Ms. Annette is like taking candy from a baby… you just don’t do it, you can’t,” said Hugh Scott.

“Annette has been a servant giver for all of her life since we’ve been married 38 years,” Hugh Scott says. “She is such a giver throughout her community, to everyone.”

While Ms. Annette retired in June, she has kept very busy amidst the pandemic making masks for those on the frontlines.

“Being a nurse, working in the hospitals before I know the challenges. I wanted to do my part and my part was being able to sew some masks for people that needed them,” explained Ms. Annette.

She says she doesn’t feel 60 … she just feels blessed.

“I don’t feel 60 … except on somedays,” Annette says. “God gives us new mercies every day. And I am ready to enjoy every day.”

