New fields could mean big economic boost in Barboursville and beyond

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Barboursville is investing $1.8 million into a multi-sports complex. Soon the area around Deer Run will be covered in turf and people.

If all goes as planned it will also attract new opportunities.

“It is the construction of three turf fields and a small recreational turf field,” said Mayor Chris Tatum. He said the project is a game-changer. The upgrade will build on already successful bids to bring traveling youth sports teams to the area.

“We have great accommodations for them. We’ve got enough room to fit all of these folks. There’s 16 regulation size soccer fields which you don’t find that much area in a lot of places and we happen to have that. So we are improving the facilities to continue to be able to attract tournaments,” he said.

Tatum said this will be a big boost for the economy. He said the benefits will reach far beyond Barboursville as people eat, rent hotel rooms and shop.

“When those large tournaments come to town you are looking at 8,000 to 10,000 people. Their economic impact for the larger soccer tournaments is around $20 million to the local economy. So you’ve got people staying all the way from Grayson, Kentucky to Clendenin, West Virginia,” he explained.

The mayor said the first phase should be completed this summer. Eventually, they hope to add an indoor facility as well.

