Good News with 13
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

New fields could mean big economic boost in Barboursville and beyond

Good News with 13

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Barboursville is investing $1.8 million into a multi-sports complex. Soon the area around Deer Run will be covered in turf and people.

If all goes as planned it will also attract new opportunities.

“It is the construction of three turf fields and a small recreational turf field,” said Mayor Chris Tatum. He said the project is a game-changer. The upgrade will build on already successful bids to bring traveling youth sports teams to the area.

“We have great accommodations for them. We’ve got enough room to fit all of these folks. There’s 16 regulation size soccer fields which you don’t find that much area in a lot of places and we happen to have that. So we are improving the facilities to continue to be able to attract tournaments,” he said.  

Tatum said this will be a big boost for the economy. He said the benefits will reach far beyond Barboursville as people eat, rent hotel rooms and shop.

“When those large tournaments come to town you are looking at 8,000 to 10,000 people. Their economic impact for the larger soccer tournaments is around $20 million to the local economy. So you’ve got people staying all the way from Grayson, Kentucky to Clendenin, West Virginia,” he explained.

The mayor said the first phase should be completed this summer. Eventually, they hope to add an indoor facility as well.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS