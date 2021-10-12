New free program allows students to explore the arts

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Salvation Army is fine-tuning their program providing a new free opportunity for young aspiring artists.

“I hear so many times working with other families that they would like to be involved, but just can’t afford it.” said Corps Mission Associate, Jaclyn Johnson. “I think this is really going to open the doors for students that can’t afford to take it.”

Their new fine arts program for children ages 3 to 12-years-old, allows students to broaden their horizons and learn how to play an instrument or dance.

The program takes kids back to the basics, allowing children of all skill levels to have a good time.

“We accept people where they are and we just want them to have a good time and just love the program,” said Johnson. “We don’t care if you’re a trained dancer, we don’t care if you’re a trained musician, we just want to love on you and be there for you.”

Johnson said the arts allow kids to grow and express themselves.

“I just think the arts are very important,” said Johnson. “I think having a positive outlook or outlet in your life is important and I think that the arts allows that. The best thing about music and dance is that it can be interpretation and all about what you feel and how that music makes you feel.”

The best part, as they continue to work to master their new craft, they plan to put on performances for the community.

If you’re interested in signing your child up for classes you can visit or contact the Huntington Salvation Army.

