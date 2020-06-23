New medicated assisted treatment facility for the West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, there was a grand opening on Charleston’s West Side, bringing a new resource to those who might be under-insured.

A new medicated treatment facility for those struggling with substance abuse.

“We are targeting folks who are low socioeconomic, folks who are underinsured, marginalized folks and folks who don’t have access to medicated assisted treatment services,” said Wendy Lewis, the clinical director for the new facility.

The facility is called Infinite Pathways Medication-Assisted Treatment-Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction, or MAT-PDOA.

The Partnership of African American Churches, or PAAC, played a key role in making today possible; and the reason is that preachers can reach out to their congregations and make them aware of the new facility.

“They’re able to say this service is available and encourage folks of color to actually participate in this, because folks of color have been known to be underserved in medication-assisted treatments,” Lewis said.

“I’ve wanted to be a nurse since I was four,” Teresa Johnson, a nurse at the new facility said. “I really enjoy working with people (and) I really just have a heart for people who are on drugs.”

This opening also comes at a time, when we’re seeing an increase in drug use.

“With the pandemic comes a lot of panic,” Johnson said. “A lot of people are getting depressed because people are staying at home. A lot of people have lost their jobs, and a lot of people don’t have coping skills. So it is a time where people will turn to what’s most familiar to them and unfortunately for a lot of people, it’s drugs.”

Mayor Amy Goodwin showed her support, along with dozens of other West Side residents.

The facility is located on Virginia Street West. A central location, near bus stops and in the heart of the West Side.

The center is open Monday-Friday from 9:30-5 p.m.; and they’re also doing telehealth, you can call and schedule an appointment at 304-768-7688.

