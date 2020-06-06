Officer saves choking child while on lunch break at Olive Garden

GASTONIA, NC (WFLA) — A North Carolina police captain on his lunch break Thursday saved the life of a child who was choking on her food at a restaurant.
Gastonia Police Capt. Trent Conard was eating at Olive Garden in Gastonia when he heard a woman shout, “She’s not breathing, my baby’s not breathing!”
The police dept. said Conard rushed over to the woman’s table and found the child “blue and limp.”
While others in the restaurant were upset and crying, the police department said Conard performed four or five back thrusts, which ultimately brought the child back.
“That’s what we do as police officers, that’s how we’re trained,” Conard said. “It’s awesome to be able to help someone in their moment of need and save a life.”
