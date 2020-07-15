Ohio man pays it forward, one social media challenge at a time

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (CNN) – Between the hustle and bustle of serving hungry customers at Commune in Virginia Beach, you’ll find small pops of beauty. That beauty took a new form on Friday when Dan Pew walked through the doors.

“I wanted to spread some love and positivity during the trip,” he said.

The Ohio native was scrolling through social media when he came across the Venmo Challenge.

“You ask your social media followers, your friends, your family, or businesses or anybody, and you say hey if you want to donate through Venmo Challenge and then you donate and then you surprise a food service worker with a tip,” Pew said.

So he posted this: “So we’re going to Virginia Beach for vacation this week and we want to surprise a food service worker with a huge tip.”

After putting the challenge out there, the internet got to work.

He racked up hundreds in just a few days and then on Friday, after being helped by Aubrey Sykerbuyk, this happened …

“So listen, we’re going to tip you $650,” Pew said.

“Oh my God! Oh, no,” Aubrey Seykerbuyk said.

“Absolutely,” Pew said. “So listen, let’s make sure it’s all here.”

” … and he had like a wad of cash and started counting it out in front of me and I honestly didn’t know like what was happening,” Seykerbuyk said. “I didn’t know if it was like a social experiment to see if I would take it or not.”

It was no experiment.

“My vision has been clouded by so much negativity just by everything going on recently and that little glimmer of kindness that i received yesterday was enough to just remind me that there is still good people, there are still good people in this world and we need more of them,” Seykerbuyk said.

Even better, the other servers got a piece of the pie.

“We all tip share so it kinda went to all of us and they didn’t even realize that was going to be the case either so it was really awesome,” Commune Manager Chelsey Miller said.

“They had the means and they decided to help and that’s all anybody can ask for right now,” Seykerbuyk said.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about the money, it’s about the message of spreading positivity and love,” Pew said.

